FanCode Launches E-retail Store, Named IPL 2020 Merchandise Partner For DC And SRH

India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform FanCode has forayed into e-retail by launching an online sports merchandising store. The e-retail store will provide authentic and affordable fan gear from leading sports brands. FanCode has also collaborated with six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises - Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - and will sell the officially licensed merchandise of these popular teams.

The FanCode Shop will provide a huge range of fan merchandise that includes official match jerseys, t-shirts, jackets, joggers, caps, masks, phone covers, coasters, keychains, wristbands and more. Fans can also customise their own merchandise which will ensure that they are proudly able to flaunt their fandom. Fans can buy the official merchandise of their favourite IPL teams on FanCode shop's website.

Yannick Colaco, the co-founder of FanCode, said that they are thrilled to launch FanCode Shop with some of the biggest Indian sporting brands. He added that through the FanCode Shop, their aim is to provide a single platform for all sports fans with easy access to authentic and affordable merchandise. Colaco stated that considering the quick turnaround time in focus, they want to give fans several options to choose from and customise designs and products to their liking.

The co-founder of FanCode, Prasana Krishnan, said that through the FanCode Shop, IPL fans across the country will get the opportunity to wear their passion while cheering for their favourite team from the comfort of their home. He added that IPL teams like Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have built strong brands with passionate and loyal fan bases. Krishnan explained that they’re excited to be able to provide their fans with another opportunity to engage with and proudly display their support to their favourite IPL teams.

The CEO of SRH, K. Shanmugham said that they are thrilled to partner with FanCode for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fan merchandise this year. He added that as their official fan store, FanCode will only help them grow the engagement with their fans. Shanmugham is hopeful that the Orange Army fans will appreciate the exclusive merchandise curated by FanCode and cheer from their homes with even more fervour than they do every year.

Dheeraj Malhotra, the CEO of DC said he's delighted to have FanCode on board as their official merchandise partner. He stated that ‘Fan First’ is the ethos they follow at Delhi Capitals, even in unprecedented scenarios like the current one, where their engagement with fans can only be through digital platforms. Malhotra explained that at Delhi Capitals, they emphasise on being a fan-friendly team, just like FanCode, which is why he is confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both parties.

Apart from the Shop launch, FanCode recently introduced consumer-first features for sports fans like interactive data overlays, where fans can personalise the data they want to see while watching the live stream of a game. Since the launch in 2019, FanCode has significantly enhanced the sporting experience for Indian fans by providing interactive live streaming of a match, news on the sports industry across the globe, bite-sized video content like match highlight packages, chats with sports personalities in a new-age format, and expert opinions.

Image Courtesy: IPLT20 and FanCode website