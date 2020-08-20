Dream11's Excitement On IPL 2020 Title Sponsor Declaration Draws Funniest Memes On Twitter

The BCCI had earlier confirmed that the fantasy sports platform Dream11 would be the title sponsor for IPL 2020. Later, the official social media handles of Dream11 conveyed the news as well, expressing their excitement at being title sponsors. However, after the platform posted the news on Twitter, several fans hilariously reacted to it, sharing funny memes and comments on the same.

Jab aap dream11 mai team join karate ho aur aapki team ke alawa dusra player wkt le to us samay aapka reaction.... pic.twitter.com/jqI1VKGtQW — Surya (@surya78_verma) August 19, 2020

IPL Dream11 deal confirmed

The IPL Dream11 deal was confirmed on Tuesday by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, with the company acquiring the title sponsorship rights of the tournament in a deal worth Rs 222 crore. Dream11 managed to fend off competition from other probable IPL sponsors like Unacademy and BYJU’s. Dream11 replaces VIVO as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 after the Chinese company decided to opt-out of the tournament due to the IPL sponsors controversy.

IPL sponsors: Fans troll Dream11 ahead of IPL 2020

Sharing the confirmation of the IPL Dream11 deal by the BCCI, the platform’s Twitter account asked fans to start calling IPL 2020 as the Dream11 IPL. However, instead of paying heed to the request, fans on Twitter mercilessly trolled Dream11. Users of Dream11 shared hilarious reactions about their feelings when they play fantasy sports on the app. One user, sharing a picture of Arshad Warsi’s dialogue from the movie Jolly LLB tweeted that he has a similar reaction when a player he hasn’t selected in his Dream11 team picks up wickets in a match. Another fan made a cheeky dig at the naming of the tournament, asking whether they should now be calling IPL 2020 as Dream11 IPL 13, as it is the 13th edition of the famous tournament.

So we should call it as

Dream 11 ipl 13 🥴 — Sphu_Kim_V (@Tae_Steve49) August 19, 2020

However, many fans while expressing their excitement at seeing Dream11 become the title sponsor of IPL 2020 used Bollywood memes as well. Congratulating Dream11 on the news, fans shared memorable scenes from Bollywood movies such as Munna Bhai MBBS and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to depict their feelings. Not only that, but a set of fans also trolled other IPL sponsors who were vying for the title sponsorship of IPL 2020.

The IPL dates have already been announced, with the tournament beginning from September 19 this year, and the final scheduled to take place on November 10. IPL 2020 will take place entirely in the United Arab Emirates. Keeping in mind the safety guidelines and precautions, several teams have already started training for IPL 2020 and are due to fly out to the UAE soon.

Image Courtesy: dream11.com