IPL 2020 Confirms New Logo After Officially Declaring Dream11 As Title Sponsors

The IPL Governing Council and the BCCI earlier this week had confirmed that Dream11 will serve as the title sponsor for IPL 2020. Now the new logo of IPL 2020 has been launched, with it being posted on social media. After the new logo for the IPL 2020 was launched, several cricket fans have reacted to it as well.

IPL Dream11 deal

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had first broken the news of Dream11 becoming the official title sponsor of the IPL 2020. The fantasy sports platform bagged the title sponsorships rights in a ₹222 crore deal. Dream11 beat competition from other probable IPL sponsors like Unacademy and BYJU's. While BYJU's had submitted a bit of ₹201 crore, Unacademy’s bid was that of ₹170 crore.

The topic of IPL sponsors had been making headlines for a while now after Chinese company VIVO had backed out of their IPL 2020 commitment. While Dream11 had initially proposed a three-year title sponsorship deal, the same wasn’t accepted by BCCI as the board felt that the amount bid for 2021 and 2022 was too low.

New IPL 2020 logo launched

IPL’s official Instagram handle put up a story to reveal the IPL 2020’s new logo. Sharing a picture of the new logo, the handle asked fans to comment their reactions about it. The Instagram account tagged Dream11 in the story, while also using the hashtag ‘Dream11 IPL’.

Dream11 themselves shared an innovative video with IPL's trademark song to announce the new logo. The new IPL 2020 logo sees Dream11’s logo placed over the iconic IPL logo. After the new logo was launched, Mumbai Indians also took to their social media accounts to share the new logo for IPL 2020, congratulating the fantasy sports brand on the IPL Dream11 deal.

It’s going to be a Dream run for us 🙌



Get ready for the biggest T20 tournament - #Dream11IPL 🤩



Starts from 19th September 2020 🏆 @IPL pic.twitter.com/7ylYemGFKR — Dream11 (@Dream11) August 20, 2020

Fans react to Dream11 IPL 2020 logo

Red and blue isn't a good combination.😔 — Aditya Sinha (@aditya_sinha15) August 20, 2020

After the new logo was revealed online, many fans reacted to the change in logo. A fan tweeted that the red and blue combo doesn’t look nice. Another fan commented that previous IPL sponsor VIVO’s logo looked much better than the current one. However, several fans positively reacted to the logo as well, sharing heart and thumbs-up emojis to express their excitement.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19, with the final taking place on November 10. According to safety protocols, several IPL teams have already touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders arrived in UAE on Thursday ahead of the IPL 2020, with the likes of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) flying out on Friday.

Image Courtesy: twitter/mipaltan