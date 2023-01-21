Fans Laud Shami & Siraj After Breathtaking Performance With The Ball Against New Zealand

Team India put up an utterly dominant performance against New Zealand with the ball in the second ODI on Saturday as they dismissed the Blackcaps for just 108 runs. Mohammed Shami was the star of the Men in Blue's bowling performance as he ended with brilliant figures of 3/18 from his six overs. Following the Rohit Sharma-led side's dominant display with the ball, several took to social media and praised the bowlers.

Netizens laud Team India bowlers after brilliant performance

If you love seam and swing, this is the kind of bowling to drool over. #Shami #Siraj — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 21, 2023

Excellent return catch by Shami 🔥pic.twitter.com/vPuUaSwMLd — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) January 21, 2023

Fantastic spell from Mohammed Shami. He set the tone at the start for India today, his bowling figure (6-1-18-3) against New Zealand. Brilliant spell from Shami. pic.twitter.com/f1oKWhB0Ee — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 21, 2023

Who is India's greatest ODI bowler ever?



M Shami has 157 W (26.2 average & 28.0 SR) from 87 matches. He's the best SR and 2nd best average amongst Indian bowlers with 100+ wickets.



The only real contender is Bumrah (121 W at 24.3 average & 31.4 SR).#IndvsNZ #Cricket — Pushkar Singh (@pushkar_g_singh) January 21, 2023

Shami & Siraj stun New Zealand with ball in hand

Mohammed Shami-led pace attack produced an incisive spell on a tricky surface as India bowled out New Zealand for just 108 runs in the second ODI on January 21. Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling on a helping pitch. The oddball stopping made the batsmen's job tougher.

After collapsing to 15 for five in the 11th over, New Zealand were in dire straits but all hope was not lost with the last match’s centurion Michael Bracewell (22) and the equally dangerous Glenn Phillips (36) in the middle. Bracewell made his intent clear by stepping out to whack Shami over cover.

After getting hit for consecutive fours in the 19th over, Shami bowled a sharp bouncer and Bracewell went for the pull only to edge it back to the keeper. Mitchell Santer (27), who scored a fifty in Hyderabad, joined Phillips and duo took the team past 100 with a 47-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, both were dismissed in a space of six balls to end New Zealand’s hopes of a recovery.

