Fans Laud Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar For Their Impactful Partnership In 1st Innings

The netizens came forward and heaped praises on the middle-order duo Shardul Thakur and Test debutant Washington Sundar after they helped Team India stage a remarkable comeback with an innings reviving partnership against Australia on Day 3 of the series-deciding fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane.

After the visitors were starring down the barrel at 186/6, both Sundar and Thakur took matters into their hands and added 123 runs for the seventh-wicket stand with both middle-order batsmen scoring half-centuries. While the southpaw scored 62, the Mumbai pacer ended up scoring 67 runs before being castled by Pat Cummins.

As the duo Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a crucial partnership helping India reduce the deficit below 100 runs, the passionate fans saluted them for their never-say-die spirit even when the odds seemed to be against the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions.

Hazlewood bags a fifer to bowl India out for 336

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia on Day three at the Gabba as he bagged a fifer, helping the hosts bowl out a dangerous India for 336 runs. A spectacular and resilient knock from Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur propelled India to falling just 33 runs short of taking the lead in the first innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider. Debutant Washington Sundar carried on with the onslaught after Shardul Thakur's departure and was dismissed by Starc for 62 runs after having faced 144 deliveries and smashing seven fours and a six. Hazlewood, who already had three wickets in his bag from the first two sessions, dismissed Navdeep Saini after which he clean bowled tail-ender Mohammed Siraj.

In fact, the tall pacer had dealt twin blows to India after lunch on Day 3 by accounting for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal was dismissed for 38 i.e. just two deliveries after play had resumed post-lunch break. Pant followed Agarwal nearly six overs later as Cameron Green took a screamer at the slips to send the stumper back to the pavilion with just 23 runs to his name.

Earlier, Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to get the important wicket of a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara right before lunch.

The visitors started with their overnight pair of Rahane (37) and Cheteshwar Pujara (25) adding 43 runs before the latter fell to an almost unplayable delivery by Hazlewood in only his second over of the day.

