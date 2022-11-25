'Fast And Furious' Umran Malik Bowls 153kmph Thunderbolt On ODI Debut, Picks Two Wickets

India's fast-bowling sensation Umran Malik made his ODI debut on Friday in the first ODI International against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. The 23-year-old managed to make an impact with the ball in his very first ODI game for India as he scalped two wickets for 66 runs in his quota of 10 overs. He picked the wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell after being introduced in the 11th over of the New Zealand innings.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has consistently bowled in excess of 140kmph with his fastest delivery clocking 153.1 kmph on the radar gun. It was the fastest ball in the match. Malik dismissed Conway for 24 off 42 balls in the 15th over, while he picked Mitchell's wicket for 11 off 16 balls in the 20th over. Netizens have flooded social media with posts lauding Malik for making an impressive ODI debut against the Kiwis.

Umra ki bowling ke samne speed meter kavi kavi Kam nahin karta 🤪🤪 — 🇮🇳 🇵 🇦 🇷 🇹 🇭 🇦 🇩 🇦 🇸 🇮🇳 (@parthadas92) November 25, 2022

This is something special and hoping for more in future from young man. Umran.....🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/uEEHq3rxDt — Abhimanyu Arya (@Abhiman29950340) November 25, 2022

That ball was 144 kmph but because it was so full, it didn’t lose pace at all and got a knick. #NZvINDonPrime https://t.co/t3w9R701dD — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) November 25, 2022

That pace and aggression have potential to do wonders for India. The boy is special. License him to bowl fast without worrying about ER and all. #INDvNZ #Umranmalik #crickettwitter @gaurav_sundar — Cricket +Ve_Arjav (@IamArjav) November 25, 2022

Tom latham is a silent killer, But this game was all about umran malik. Fantastic debut for new fast bowling excitement machine — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) November 25, 2022

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: As it happened

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. India scored 306/7 in 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer. While Dhawan and Gill forged an opening partnership of 124 runs with knocks of 72 and 50 runs respectively, Iyer scored 80 off 76 balls to help India post a respectable total on the board. Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar scored 36 and 37 runs, respectively.

The second innings saw Finn Allen getting out early for 22 off 25 balls. Allen was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the 8th over. Malik then came into the attack and picked the wicket of Conway. He also dismissed Mitchell a few over later. However, Kane Williamson and Tom Latham forged an unbeaten 221-run partnership to take the game away from India. Williamson remained unbeaten at 94 off 98 balls, while Latham scored 104-ball 145 not out.

New Zealand won the game by 7 wickets with Latham being awarded the 'Man of the Match' for playing an outstanding knock with a strike rate of 139.42. The second ODI between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on November 27.

Image: Twitter/BCCI