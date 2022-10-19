Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Umran Malik Troubles Maharashtra Batsmen With Sheer Pace, Watch

Umran Malik has left everyone impressed with his pace and wicket-taking ability during the Indian Premier League(IPL). After his terrific performance in the previous edition of IPL, the player from Jammu and Kashmir was handed the India cap during the Ireland series and played three T20I matches during India's tour of England. The 22-year failed to find a spot in the T20 World Cup squad and is currently playing for his state team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. During his team's recent match against Maharashtra, Malik bowled a fiery spell the video of which has gone viral.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Umran Malik troubles Maharashtra batsmen with express pace

In the video which is going viral, the pace sensation can be seen uprooting stumps of batters by bowling toe-crushing yorkers. Malik picked up the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Pavan Shah, Divyang Hinganekar and Shamshuzama Kasi. Despite his heroics, Jammu and Kashmir failed to defend the target of 176 runs and lost the match by 3 wickets.

Umran Malik was breathing fire against Maharashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.#T20WorldCup#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/rgUU1J1pkd — Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 18, 2022

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir with 1 win from 5 matches, are placed at the 6th spot on the points table and are out of contention for a place in the next round. Maharashtra on the other hand has won 3 of their 5 league-stage matches.

Maharashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir match highlights

Batting first Jammu and Kashmir posted a total of 175/5 in their 20 overs. Abdul Samad was the top scorer for the team with a brilliant half-century (55) while opener Shubham Khajuria was the second-highest scorer for the team with 44 runs. Other batsmen managed to get starts but failed to play big innings. For Maharashtra Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Azim Kazi picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Chasing 176 runs for victory, Yash Nahar was dismissed for a duck, while his opening partner Manoj Ingale got retired hurt. Pavan Shah was Umran Malik's first victim after he scored a half-century (51 runs). Rahul Tripathi scored was the other scorer for the team with 59 runs before being dismissed by Parvez Rasool. Malik finished the match with figures of 4/27 from 4 overs while Parvez Rasool picked up two tickets and Abid Mushtaq had one wicket to his name.