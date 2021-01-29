Fawad Alam Opens Up On His 109-run Knock Resurrecting Pakistan's Hopes In 1st Test

Veteran Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, who scored a century in the first innings to put the hosts on top in the first Test against South Africa that was played at National Stadium in Karachi said he is enjoying his time in the dressing room.

Pakistan managed to get a 158-run first-innings lead in reply to South Africa's 220 riding on an outstanding century by the middle-order batsman after the hosts were reduced to 27/4. He scored 109 on a tough wicket and at the same time, this was also his third Test century.

'Very important knock': Fawad Alam

"Very important knock. The team was 27/4. The better we did in the first innings, the easier it would've been. Pressure is a lot at the international level, especially making a comeback after such a long time," Alam said of his knock after the game.

"I'm enjoying my time in the dressing room. Pitch had double (variable) bounce, double pace, there were rough patches. But the talk was about applying yourself, going with the flow, and not think about what's happening off the pitch. That was my thinking -- to apply myself," he added.

The southpaw was adjudged the Man of the Match for his vital ton under immense pressure as the hosts registered a seven-wicket win over the Proteas to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Fawad Alam on playing for Pakistan again

The 34-year-old became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a Test century on debut away from home, and the tenth to score a century on debut riding on his 168 against Sri Lanka back in July 2009. However, despite being the first-ever Pak player to score an overseas century on debut, Alam's Test career never took off thereafter and he had to wait for over 11 years to make his presence felt on the 22-yards at the highest level.

The Karachi cricketer finally made his return to the Pakistan Test squad during the second Test match against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl Southampton in August last year. Prior to his comeback in the Southampton Test match, the middle-order batsman had not featured in Pak's national side since 2015.

(With ANI Inputs)

