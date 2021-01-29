'BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Shifted To Private Room', States Apollo Gleneagles Hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit and he is doing well, said the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on Friday. On Thursday, Ganguly underwent a second round of angioplasty and two stents were inserted in coronary arteries.

'He is doing well'

"Sourav Ganguly has been examined by Dr. Aftab Khan and Dr. Ashwin Mehta. He is doing well. He has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit," the medical bulletin read.

"Dr. Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Ajit Desai, Dr. Saroj Mondal, and Dr. Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed," said the medical bulletin on Thursday. "The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," it had added.

READ: Angioplasty Performed On Sourav Ganguly; Condition 'fine' Informs WB Governor

Sourav Ganguly undergoes Angioplasty

After being hospitalized for the second time this month with complaints of 'chest pain,' BCCI President Sourav Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. As per the doctors at the hospital, two stents will be implanted to clear blocks in one of his coronary arteries.

This comes after the 48-year-old was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries at the Woodlands Hospital where he was rushed earlier this month after suffering a minor heart attack. There he had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery.

READ: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Sweats It Out From Hotel Room With Hit Punjabi Song 'Solace'

The former Indian skipper was first admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that 'Dada' had suffered a mild cardiac issue.

READ: Michael Neser Leaves Chris Lynn Clueless With A Picture-perfect Delivery During BBL Clash

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.