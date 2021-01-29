Michael Neser Leaves Chris Lynn Clueless With A Picture-perfect Delivery During BBL Clash

Michael Neser left power-hitter Chris Lynn clueless with a picture-perfect delivery during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday. Defending a modest total of 130, the Strikers had to pick early wickets upfront to stay in the contest and that is exactly what Neser ended up doing by making the new ball talk.

'TIMBERRRRR!'

This happened in the very first over of Brisbane's run chase. On the fourth delivery, Neser bowled a good length delivery around off stump as Lynn attempted to defend what was supposedly an incoming delivery off the back foot. The ball moved and angled inside sharply and ended up beating the outside edge of the batsman.

The Adelaide Strikers celebrated as the Brisbane Heat skipper walked back to the dugout for just six runs to his name. The video was posted by BBL on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Denly, Peirson guide Heat to an easy win

Batting first, the Adelaide Strikers posted 130/7 from their 20 overs riding on opener Jake Weatherald's 32 as well as number four batsman Phil Salt's before Jonathan Wells added finishing touches with an unbeaten 14-ball 20 lower down the order.

In reply, the hosts seemed to find themselves in a spot of bother at 23/3 but opener Joe Denly (41) and wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson (47*) carried out the rescue act by adding 69 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

In the end, middle-order batsman Joe Burns also contributed with a run-a-ball unbeaten 17 as Heat got past the finish line by six wickets and seven balls to spare.

