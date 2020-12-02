FBA Vs BDH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns with Beximco Dhaka in the 9th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, FBA vs BDH playing 11, and FBA vs BDH Dream11 team.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 4.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/EjbxGrrPH7 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 1, 2020

Bangladesh T20 League FBA vs BDH match preview

At this crucial juncture of the league, claiming a victory in this fixture is essential for both Fortune Barishal as well as Beximco Dhaka. Fortune Barishal have a single win to their name after their first three matches, consistency has been a matter of concern for the Tamim Iqbal-led side. Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark on the table. Having lost all of their three contests in the Bangladesh T20 League, they desperately are in need of a miraculous turnaround. The contest is bound to entertain fans as both teams fight it out for two valuable points.

ALSO READ | Afridi Preaches 'spirit Of Game' After Brawl With Afghan Youngster, Reveals His Advice

FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FBA vs BDH Dream11 team

FBA squad for FBA vs BDH Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Remains Restricted From Training In New Zealand As 3 More Players Contract COVID

BDH squad for FBA vs BDH Dream11 team

Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.

ALSO READ | England Romps To 3-0 T20 Series Win Over South Africa

FBA vs BDH live: Top picks for FBA vs BDH playing 11

T Iqbal

M Hasan-Miraz

M Rahim

M Ali

FBA vs BDH match prediction: FBA vs BDH Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim (vc)

Batsmen: T Iqbal (c), M Parvez-Hossain, T Hridoy, N Sheikh

All-rounders: M Hasan-Miraz, M Ali, A Hossain

Bowlers: T Ahmed, N Ahmed, R Hossain

ALSO READ | 8th Member Of Pakistan Cricket Team Tests Positive For COVID

FBA vs BDH live: FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction

As per our FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, Fortune Barishal will win the contest.

Note: The FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FBA vs BDH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FBA vs BDH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.