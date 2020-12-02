FBA Vs BDH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns with Beximco Dhaka in the 9th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Wednesday, December 2. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, FBA vs BDH playing 11, and FBA vs BDH Dream11 team.
Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 4.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/EjbxGrrPH7— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 1, 2020
At this crucial juncture of the league, claiming a victory in this fixture is essential for both Fortune Barishal as well as Beximco Dhaka. Fortune Barishal have a single win to their name after their first three matches, consistency has been a matter of concern for the Tamim Iqbal-led side. Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark on the table. Having lost all of their three contests in the Bangladesh T20 League, they desperately are in need of a miraculous turnaround. The contest is bound to entertain fans as both teams fight it out for two valuable points.
Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.
Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali.
Wicket-keepers: M Rahim (vc)
Batsmen: T Iqbal (c), M Parvez-Hossain, T Hridoy, N Sheikh
All-rounders: M Hasan-Miraz, M Ali, A Hossain
Bowlers: T Ahmed, N Ahmed, R Hossain
As per our FBA vs BDH Dream11 prediction, Fortune Barishal will win the contest.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
