FDF Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live

SG Findorff EV (FDF) will take on VFB Fallersleben (VFB) as they near the end of the league stage in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 2 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 5 PM IST. Here is a look at our FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction, FDF vs VFB Dream11 team and FDF vs VFB Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: FDF Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 preview

VFB, winless throughout the tournament, are out of contention for a place in the final, while FDF are scheduled to play three back-to-back games in a single day. For FDF, this is the start of a hectic fixtures list.

Also Read: ECS T10 Kummerfeld FDF Vs SCE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 squad

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 squad: FDF

G Amirie, S Patra, A Wardak, I Khan, M Jalil, G Manoharan, A Knapman, N Perfect, A Khan, H Khan, F Ahmed, M Shams, A Asghar, M Shah, A Dawodzy, R Mehmood, S Ashraf, A Ashraf, L Ahmad, A. Khalid, J. Bhatt

Also Read: Cricket Australia To Not Use Dukes Ball In First-class Cricket From 2020-21 Season

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 squad: VFB

S Kannan, R Kaul, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, V Shetye, J Siddiaha, Y Sajikumar Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui, K Deshpande and R Chandra.

Also Read: Wood Believes Stokes Will Be 'brilliant' Captain, Recalls Playing Under Him In U-19 Days

FDF vs VFB Dream11 top picks

A Khalid

A Tomar

A Wardak

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: FDF

F Ahmed, R Mahmood, A Ullah, S Ashraf, L Ahmad, A Wardak, I Khan, A Khalid, G Farooq Amirie, A Khan and A Knapman.

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction: FDF vs VFB Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: VFB

S Kannan, S Jan, A Tomar, K Bolla, S Vasisth, S Kumar, J Siddaiaha, Y Pai, M Badhe, S Siddiqui and K Deshpand.

FDF vs VFB Dream11 team

FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction

As per our FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction, FDF are the favourites to win this match

Note: The FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction, FDF vs VFB Dream11 top picks and FDF vs VFB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FDF vs VFB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover Image Courtesy: European Cricket Instagram)