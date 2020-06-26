'Felt Like Myself After Long Time': Rohit Sharma Relishes Return To Field Post Lockdown

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma returned to the field after a gap of over three months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to curb its spread. Mumbai has been one of the worst affected cities by COVID-19 so far with cases continuing to skyrocket on a daily basis. Rohit Sharma expressed happiness in returning to the ground as he resumed training. Taking to social media, the Hitman shared a picture of himself post his training session and said that he felt like himself after a long time. Further, the explosive opener said that he felt good on his return to the field and after 'getting some work done'.

Hitman relishes return to training

13 years of Hitman in Indian cricket

As Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket on Tuesday, the opening batsman expressed his gratitude for these 'amazing years.' Taking to Twitter, Sharma expressed that he never thought that playing in the 'gullies' of Borivali would lead to him 'living his dream.' Rohit Sharma had made his debut against Ireland in an ODI at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club Ground and has gone on to become the best batsman in the white-ball format.

Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2020

