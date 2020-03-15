Ferguson Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Looks Forward To Playing Cricket Soon

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who was tested negative for the Coronavirus said that he is looking forward to playing cricket soon. Earlier, the 28-year-old cricketer was put under 24-hour isolation after reporting a sore throat.

Speaking to a news agency, Ferguson said that the protocol needs to be followed and stated that he is going to meet the team tomorrow and discuss the plan.

"I think everyone in every industry is probably feeling it a little bit. Not just us in sport. Certainly, we want to play cricket but under these circumstances, we are following the directions of people in much higher power than me," Ferguson said.

"Yeah just taking it in my stride but looking forward to playing cricket soon. So I'll get back with the Aces boys tomorrow and see what the plan is going forward," he added.

Furthermore, the speedster recalled the time when he fell sick and said,

"Certainly got a few texts on Saturday but I was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms and happy to be home now. I just sort of had very, very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy [Simsek, physio] and the support staff."

On Friday, Australia won the first ODI against New Zealand by 71 runs.

READ: AUS vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson to be tested for coronavirus after sore throat complaint

Lockie Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus post AUS Vs NZ ODI

Lockie Ferguson was placed under isolation after he complained about a sore throat after the 1st ODI match against Australia on Friday. The star was kept under quarantine for a day but the reports state that he has nothing to worry about. Lockie Ferguson has been declared clear of the Coronavirus and he will return to New Zealand on Sunday.

Lockie Ferguson's #coronavirus test has come back negative; he will fly to New Zealand on Sunday https://t.co/X7SxpAXzdr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 14, 2020

READ: Lockie Ferguson tests negative to coronavirus post AUS vs NZ ODI

Coronavirus rocked the cricketing world

Here is a list of the key cricketing events affected by the virus-

-IPL 2020 was originally slated to start from March 29 but has been postponed to April 15. Additionally, an official has revealed that the league might get cancelled altogether this year if it misses the April 20 deadline.

-India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata were also called off a day after the BCCI said that the matches will be held in closed doors.

-Earlier today, Australia's Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand has been abandoned, with the Black Caps team rushing home due to Coronavirus precautions.

-Lastly, England's tour of Sri Lanka has also been postponed due to the pandemic. England was in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series starting March 19.

READ: Lockie Ferguson returns negative for COVID-19 after reporting illness

The Coronavirus outbreak

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 152,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,720 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.

READ: New Zealand bowler Ferguson in isolation over virus fears

(with inputs from ANI)