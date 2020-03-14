Lockie Ferguson Tests Negative To Coronavirus Post AUS Vs NZ ODI

There is some good news for New Zealand cricket fans around the world. Pacer Lockie Ferguson has tested negative for the Coronavirus disease. Lockie Ferguson was placed under isolation after he complained about a sore throat after the 1st ODI match against Australia on Friday. The star was kept under quarantine for a day but the reports state that he has nothing to worry about. Lockie Ferguson has been declared clear of the Coronavirus and he will return to New Zealand on Sunday.

Lockie Ferguson's #coronavirus test has come back negative; he will fly to New Zealand on Sunday https://t.co/X7SxpAXzdr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 14, 2020

New Zealand Cricket spokesman earlier spoke about Lockie Ferguson situation

"In accordance with recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI. Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined."

AUS vs NZ: 1st ODI

Australia clinched an easy win over the Kiwis in the first ODI between the two teams. Australia set a target of 258 runs, which New Zealand failed to chase. New Zealand were all out for 187 runs. Australia now lead the three-match ODI series by 1-0.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Impact on Cricket

There are no cases of any cricketer catching the deadly disease yet. However, many precautions are been taken to avoid the spread of disease. Many cricketing events around the world have been called which includes both, international and domestic cricket. The biggest T20 league in the world, IPL has been suspended till April 15th, 2020. However, if the spread of the disease doesn't decrease, then IPL could be called off.

Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: How the IPL season can proceed

