AUS Vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson To Be Tested For Coronavirus After Sore Throat Complaint

Australia pacer Kane Richardson missed the Aus vs NZ 1st ODI after he complained about having a sore throat on the night before the match at empty Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) rasing the fear of Coronavirus. He later tested negative for Coronavirus after he was quarantined. However, he was not the only one to be isolated for the Coronavirus as New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson is the latest cricketer who has been placed under isolation after complaining of a sore throat as well at the end of the Aus vs NZ 1st ODI on Friday.

AUS VS NZ: Lockie Ferguson to be placed in isolation

Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is in isolation after reporting a sore throat following the first #AUSvNZ ODI https://t.co/LhsypLeRCy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

New Zealand Cricket spokesman recently gave an update on Lockie Ferguson in which he said that as per the recommended health protocols, Lockie Ferguson has been placed in isolation at the team hotel for the next 24 hours after reporting a sore throat at the end of the first ODI. He added that once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined.

Sporting events throughout the world have suffered massively due to Coronavirus. Football competitions including La Liga and Champions League have been postponed and even the Formula 1 and NBA have been temporarily suspended due to major health issues.

AUS vs NZ: New Zealand team set to return home from Australia

In response to the New Zealand Government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the @BLACKCAPS will be returning home immediately. https://t.co/QMkfzM0OkI — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 14, 2020

In the latest development from the AUS vs NZ ODI series, the New Zealand cricket team have decided to cancel the ongoing three-match ODI series in Australia and return home immediately after the New Zealand government enforced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday, resulting in an immediate return for their players.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that the team will be returning on Saturday itself and are open to playing the series later at a more appropriate time.