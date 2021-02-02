Fielder Can't Stop Boundary Because He's Shirtless; T10 Abu Dhabi League Incident Thrills

In a bizarre and probably never seen before incident on a cricket field, team Abu Dhabi's Rohan Mustafa was unable to stop a boundary in the T10 Abu Dhabi League as he didn't have his shirt on, much to the amusement of those around. The UAE international was fielding at the boundary when Northern Warriors batsman Waseem Muhammad hit the ball towards him.

However, Mustafa was not ready as he was changing his jersey. With half the shirt on, he was seen running towards the boundary and ended up conceding a four. West Indies international and captain of Northern Warriors Nicholas Pooran, who was sitting in the dugout, couldn’t control his laughter. Rohan Mustafa bowled two overs in the match and gave away 24 runs.

Just when you think you've seen it all pic.twitter.com/mjveCV5cvX — David T (@SportingTrade) February 1, 2021

HAHAHAHAHA!



WHOOOOO was that??!!🤣🤣🤣



That's like us when we used to play as kids...missing the ball during fielding coz you weren't focusing & doing some other $h!+ 😂 — 🇨🇦🇦🇪🇮🇳 Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) February 1, 2021

I wonder what the [betting] odds of that was? Proper joke tournament — Mohsin (@Mohsin_Z4) February 1, 2021

Warriors defeat Abu Dhabi by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi T10

Waseem Muhammad smashed a fighting fifty as Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi by eight wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Abu Dhabi T10 event on Monday. Chasing 124 to win, Warriors rode on UAE's domestic cricketer Muhammad's 76 runs off 34 balls and opener Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 37 off 25 balls. Warriors scored 31 runs off the last two overs with 15 coming off the last over. Earlier, put in to bat, Team Abu Dhabi scored 123 for three, with Joe Clarke scoring 50 off 24 balls.

Brief scores: Team Abu Dhabi 123/3 (Luke Wright 33, Joe Clarke 50*, Junaid Siddique 1-23); Northern Warriors 124/2 (Lendl Simmons 37*, Waseem Muhammad 76, Jamie Overton 2-25).

Some of the world's most renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and Dwayne Bravo are in action in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, which will be played till February 6. The entire tournament is being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

While Gayle is part of Team Abu Dhabi, Afridi is the icon player for Qalandars, Bravo for Delhi Bulls, Russell for Northern Warriors and Narine for Deccan Gladiators. Other big names to feature in the event are former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik for defending champions Maratha Arabians and Sri Lankan duo of Thisara Perera (Pune Devils) and Isuru Udana (Bangla Tigers).

