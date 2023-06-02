'Fight Your Battles In Your Own Country': Aakash Chopra Seemingly Slams Rahul Gandhi

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle and seemingly aimed a jibe at Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In his tweet, Chopra questioned his followers if they have ever seen an opposition leader from another country come to India and paint a sorry image of their homeland. Although he didn’t mention Rahul in his comments, Twitter users were quick to highlight why they thought it was for the former Lok Sabha member.

Shedding his views on the matter, Aakash Chopra said, “I’m yet to see an opposition leader from another country coming to India and painting a sorry image of his country. Why do you need to articulate that on foreign land unless you’re seeking some sorta support??? Fight your battles in your own country…allow the electorate to decide…isn’t that the very essence of democracy?”.

I’m yet to see an opposition leader from another country coming to India and painting a sorry image of his country. Why do you need to articulate that on foreign land unless you’re seeking some sorta support??? Fight your battles in your own country…allow the electorate to… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2023

"What could be the motive?"

This comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is making headlines for his comments about India while visiting overseas nations. The 52-year-old is currently touring the United States for the first time as a common citizen after losing his Lok Sabha membership. His interactions in the USA have been heavily criticized by the BJP leaders, accusing him of tarnishing India's image on foreign soil.

"What could be the motive? How’s a large Indian diaspora in The UK or States going to help you solve the problems?" said Chopra. As the tweets went viral, the former Indian cricketer triggered a massive debate on Twitter.

Reacting to the tweet, a Congress worker looked to troll Chopra by questioning why he was not trying to represent the sorry state of Indian cricket while inviting opinions from Indians living across the globe. He referred to an old tweet by Chopra and said, “Here, aren't you trying to represent a sorry state of Indian cricket of hero worshiping inviting opinions of 'Indian friends across the globe'? Rahul Gandhi is in US dicussing the sorry state of affairs of our nation with our Indian family abroad!”.

“Had you not been part of or a victim of propaganda (whatever you have chosen to be) you would have researched and looked with how much pride does he represent the Indian culture of Love and brotherhood among every citizen of our great nation. But alas, you may sit, watch and commentate on 5 days test matches, but here you chose to form an opinion on a short clip,” the Twitter user added backing Rahul Gandhi.

Putting out his response, Chopra hilariously clarified how he never mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name in his tweet. “Also, May be I’m not even talking about Rahul Ji. Nowhere did I mention that it’s about him. You assumed,” said Chopra. "Brother, I know what I know. And how hard it is to play 10 (not 9) Tests for India. And how proud we feel when our national anthem is played on the foreign in soil. We all stand and sing with our heart and soul. IYKYK," Chopra said in another tweet on the same trail.