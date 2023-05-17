Indian cricketer KL Rahul has been one top players of the Indian cricket team and has played many match-winning innings and has also won the team many matches single-handedly. Rahul was currently part of the Indian Premier League but got injured in the midst of the tournament and has now been ruled out due to the injury. The right-handed batsman was not in great form before the injury and was trolled on social media for the same.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who recently came on "The Ranveer Show" which is also known as "TRS" and hosted by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, spoke regarding KL Rahul's stats and feels that Rahul's stats are fine and he is doing great but it has become a trend to criticise him.

KL Rahul's thoughts on Aakash Chopra's comments

KL Rahul also featured on the show for the same and was also asked about Aakash Chopra's comment on his form, to which he replied, "That's something that sometimes affects me and affects a lot of the other boys as well when we athletes truly need that support from anyone, who feels they have the power to comment or say anything they want. It's just seeing what that person is going through right none of us want to perform poorly right this is our life. This is all we do, I don't know anything else I know apart from cricket that's the only thing I do."

"Why would anyone assume or think that I am not serious about my game or I'm not working hard enough unfortunately in sport, there is no connection like I said you can work hard I work so hard but the result didn't go my way but there are times where I've not worked hard as I probably did previously but I have still gotten great results. So sport is just like there is no formula you just play the sport you like things happen for you", KL Rahul said.

'I stay away from reading about myself': KL Rahul

"There are people who stand up and support the players which is good but something I personally try to do is to stay away from both. That is I mean you have to, I do feel like sometimes you do want to listen to people saying good things about you, but you also realize that, if you get sucked into that and then be ready to face the other side, there Is another side to it, just be choosy, you choose what you want to view if you are a person that doesn't get affected by all of this show, you can do it but if you are a person for a long time it didn't affect me, I was okay they can say whatever they want, I don't care I will prove all of these guys wrong. I had the attitude for a long time but later on, you realize it does affect you somewhere, you just try to hide it, you are just trying to tell yourself you are stronger than them and you will fight everything but after a point, you don't have that fight. Then you stay away from it, I stay away from reading about myself or seeing what is been written, that is a lot more peaceful and easier on me mentally, as then it gives me a lot more time to focus on the right things", KL Rahul concluded.

KL Rahul was part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 but has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament and the World Test Championship Final due to injury.