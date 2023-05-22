IPL: KKR Responds To Mohun Bagan's Allegations Of Stopping Fans From Entering Eden Gardens

The KKR vs LSG game witnessed the Knight Riders’ hopes to march into the playoffs go down. Several IPL fans saw a moment to remember as the Lucknow Super Giants honored the legendary Mohun Bagan AC in the game. However, some controversy erupted out of the stadium that made the FC fans upset and is blaming the KKR management for the same. But the franchise came up with a retort in their latest statement.

A dispute erupted after Mohun Bagan AC shared a statement on Twitter regarding the situation. The management apparently denied entry to some fans who wore the football club jersey and tried to enter Eden Gardens. The football club then shared a press release with a statement against the Kolkata-based IPL franchise. They have condemned their actions, claiming that it has disrespected the National Club of India.

KKR kept firm response over the Stadium fiasco

In light of the situation, the Kolkata Knight Riders also shared a statement. The franchise deemed the news ‘misleading’ and that the KKR management had nothing to do with their ejection. 'There are some misleading reports that are floating around that KKR management had stopped some fans from entering Eden Gardens during the KKR VS LSG IPL game on May 20.'

'For the record, KKR management has nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium. We were told that some ambush marketing was attempted by some vested interests, which as per PL league policy was promptly stopped by the IPL league Anti-Ambush Marketing team.'

'KKR is grateful for the great relationship with all its fans in Kolkata and for making every game at Eden Gardens a full house! It has among the largest fan bases of any franchise and would never disrespect anyone.'

The Lucknow Super Giants donned a color scheme similar to Mohun Bagan in their jersey to honor the Athletic Club’s legacy since 188. Both teams are now a part of the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, which could explain their link.

