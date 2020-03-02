'Flying High': Mohammad Kaif Hails 'Jadeja Airlines' For The One-handed Stunner

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder pulled off a one-handed stunner on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja took a one-handed ripper to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Apart from that spectacular catch, Jadeja also starred with the ball for the top-ranked Test side as well. He finished with figures of 2/22. Taking to Twiiter, Kaif heaped praises for the all-rounder, calling it a 'terrific' catch.

Jadeja's pulls off a blinder

It all happened on the last delivery of the 72nd over when Wagner hooked a short delivery from speedster Mohammed Shami. At first, it looked like the shot would go for a six, however, it cased as Jadeja did his thing at the square leg boundary. Standing some feet away from the boundary, Jadeja timed his leap to perfection before grabbing the ball with one hand to display a stellar attempt.

'I didn't even realise that': Ravindra Jadeja

When asked about the superhuman catch, Jadeja said that even he does not know how he had taken it.

"I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn't expect the ball to come at that pace," said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs in the New Zealand first innings."It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn't even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again."

