VVS Laxman Highlights What Made Virat Kohli Vulnerable In New Zealand Tests

VVS Laxman revealed the reason behind Virat Kohli's struggles in New Zealand. The Indian skipper could only manage a solitary fifty on this tour and in both Tests, his highest score has been 19 so far. Kohli registered scores of 3 and 14 in the must-win second Test. The 'Captain Fearless' was trapped in front of the wicket in both the innings of this match as he completely misjudged the ball and played it down the wrong line on a typical green-top wicket. Tim Southee had dismissed Kohli in the first innings while Colin de Grandhomme scalped him in the second.

'The problem for Virat Kohli is ...': VVS Laxman

During the post-match analysis on Day 2, VVS Laxman said that the problem for Virat Kohli is not the leg before wicket dismissal but the way his bat is coming down. Laxman then reflected on that 2014 England tour which was arguably the lowest point in Kohli's professional career where he ended up losing his wicket against the moving ball especially against James Anderson.

The former Test specialist highlighted that the batting megastar's old habit has come back to haunt him in the ongoing series i.e. in the last two innings. The ex- Hyderabad cricketer further added that even in the current series, Kohli's bat has come down at an angle due to a which there is always going to be a gap between bat and ball. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then mentioned that the second-ranked Test batsman will not have any time to meet the ball once there is movement.

A herculean task for Team India

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

