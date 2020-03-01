Mohammed Shami Comes Up With A Typical Bollywood Style Dialogue In This Motivational Video

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah applied the breaks on New Zealand innings with some remarkable bowling performances during the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. The Kiwis who had begun the day at 63/0 were bundled out for 235 as India got a seven-run lead. Bumrah finished with figures of 3/63 while Shami finished with 4/81. After the end of the day's play, the star pacers were seen discussing their bowling camaraderie.

'Marte Dum Tak Saath Nahi Chodenge': Shami

Shami was full of praise for Bumrah who finally managed to rediscover his rhythm. Meanwhile, he also talked about their batting performance in the first innings after the visitors had lost eight wickets. India's highest wicket-taker of the first innings also talked about the importance of those 25-30 runs. When asked about how he felt as the game is poised for a great finish, Shami said that he is positive about it and made it more 'Hatke' with what appears to be a typical Bollywood dialogue.

''Bas ek hi cheez hai ki marte dum tak saath nahi chodna hain, ek dusre ko saat leke chalna hain'', said Shami.

A herculean task for Team India

India enjoyed a seven-run lead over New Zealand after bowling them out for 235 courtesy off some brilliant bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who ended up with three and four scalps each. India, in their second innings, got off to the worst possible start as the loss of wickets at regular intervals hampered them from setting a fighting target for the Kiwis. At the end of play on Day 2, Virat Kohli & Co. were reduced to 90/6 with a 97-run lead.

With Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari still in the middle, India would be hoping that the duo would add some precious runs on the board and set up a good total which will be very helpful for the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings.

