Former Australia captain lays massive 'Ashes' remark after WTC 2023 Final sweep

Following the completion of the World Test Championship Final, Australia will now take on England in a five-match Ashes series. On the back of their victory against India in the WTC summit clash, the Aussies will be confident coming into the game. England also got off to a solid start in the summer as they defeated England in a one-off test before this series.

Ashes 2023 kick-starts the WTC 2023-25 cycle

it remains to be seen whether England's 'Bazball' approach works against the Aussies

Australia defeated India by 209 runs to claim their maiden WTC title

Steve Smith makes massive remarks as he compares WTC with Ashes

Steve Smith has been one of the most consistent batsmen when it comes to the longest format. Smith has not shied away from taking a more pragmatic approach and it has been one reason behind his success in test cricket.

The 34-year-old is just two matches away from the 100 Test milestone and has amassed a whopping 8947 runs at an astonishing average of 60.05. He scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the WTC final, which paved Australia's way towards a finish at the top.

In an interaction with ABC News, the former Aussie skipper claimed that despite winning the WTC, Ashes remains at the pinnacle.

“We had a great last week winning the Test championship. It was two years of hard work that went into it. It was a really proud moment for all the boys but yeah, the Ashes, for Australia and England cricketers, is the pinnacle. We work for it throughout our life, so it's going to be exciting.

England's approach in Test cricket could be an acid test for the visitors, but Smith thinks it's going to be an exciting series for them. “Just the history of it. Australia and England, it's the biggest series. It's the one who want to do really well in, and hope your team has success. The way England have been in playing, the way we have been playing, it's going to be exciting series. The boys can't wait to get into it."