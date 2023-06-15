The Ashes 2023: Steve Smith has his eyes set on a monumental all-time record | READ

Why you're reading this: Ashes 2023 is just around the corner and is expected to write another glorious chapter in arguably the biggest rivalry in the game's history. It is time to put focus on a key figure from Australia's side- Steve Smith- who could once again prove to be the difference maker between the teams. Steve Smith in the Ashes has proven to be a force to reckon with and in the forthcoming series, he could break two eminent records prevalent in the Eng vs Aus encounter.

The Ashes 2023 is scheduled to begin from June 16

In 32 Ashes Tests, Steve Smith has accumulated a total of 3044 runs

Smith registered a total of 5 centuries in Ashes 2019, the most by any batsman

England vs Australia: The Ashes 2023

After winning the WTC 2023 Final against India, Australia would now face England in England. The Ashes has always been a much-anticipated series and the one that is about to start in a few hours is no different. It is the series where players make exceptions and Moeen Ali coming out of Test retirement is a testament to that. Thus, the next one and a half month is set to be a treat for all cricket fans worldwide.

Steve Smith Could become second highest century maker in The Ashes

The Australian batter has so far amassed 11 centuries since making his Ashes debut in the 2013-14 tour. In the upcoming tour, he would be looking to attain two more centuries, which will take him above the tally of Jack Hoobs, who has 12 to his name. Upon reaching the mark of 13, Steve Smith will become the second-highest century-maker in the history of the Ashes. He will be second on the list behind the great Sir Don Bradman, who has 19 centuries to his name in the grand old tournament.

In the last Ashes tour of 2019 (The last that took place in England), Steve Smith showcased an unbelievable display with the bat. The right-hander scored a phenomenal 774 runs with an average of 110.54. The performance has been lauded as the finest ever in the tournament. Aussies would be hopeful of a similar run of form from Smith and if he indeed exhibits his consistency then a retention of the eminent urn would become highly probable.