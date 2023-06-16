Former Cricketer Shuts Down Troll Who Blamed Him For Team India's Loss; 'I Will Take It'

Why you're reading this: The Indian cricket team faced a bizarre loss against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 Final. Team India lost the match by 209 runs while chasing 444 against a strong Aussie pace attack. None of the Indian batsmen, including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shubman Gill, stayed at the crease for a long time and got out for low scores.

Team India's poor show in the WTC 2023 Final

The Indian cricket team displayed a weak show in the World Test Championship Final, as the bowlers and the batsmen both displayed an average performance against Australia at the big event. The bowlers passed on several runs on Day one, which also gave the Aussies a chance to pick an early lead into the match.

The batting, on the other hand, which was famed to be one of the biggest strengths of the team, direly failed. The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KS Bharat and many more also could not deliver as per their names. Virat Kohli also got out cheaply in both the innings. Ajinkya Rahane was the only top performer of the Indian team in both innings and helped them avoid the follow-on in the first innings.

Aakash Chopra responds after being blamed for India's WTC Final loss

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra did not have much of a brilliant career with the bat, but he has been doing a pretty good job with the mic. Chopra, who is most often seen doing Hindi commentary during Team India matches and the ICC tournament was recently blamed for the Indian team's loss in the WTC 2023 Final.

I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it 🤗 https://t.co/f9O8mwUNvh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2023

A fan on Twitter wrote that since Aakash Chopra took up the commentary role in 2013, Team India has never won an ICC tournament. However, replying to the tweet Chopra said that he had done commentary in the 2013 Champions Trophy and also the Asia Cup, but he understands the fans' point and will take the blame.

The Indian cricket team lost its eighth knockout match in the ICC events in the last ten years and once again got eliminated in the knockouts. The team now has the World Cup 2023 coming up as the next ICC tournament and will look to prepare for the same.