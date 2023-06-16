ENG Vs AUS, The Ashes: Dream XI, Toss Update, Head-to-Head Record For 1st Test

Why you're reading this: The cricketing world is all set to witness the world's oldest rivalry in Test cricket as the Australian cricket team will take on England in The Ashes 2023. The players of both teams have already started to play mind games with each other ahead of the ENG vs AUS first Test on June 16, 2023. The Pat Cummins-led side will move into the match after the dominant win against Team India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final, whereas Ben Stokes and Co. would look forward to win the coveted 'urn' after eight years.

Who wins the Ashes 2023?

The Australian cricket team will be high on confidence after defeating Team India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final and now will now look forward to winning the Ashes 2023 vs England. England team's captain Ben Stokes will also face his first challenge against the Aussies as this will be his first Ashes as captain. Both teams also have a world-class pace attack consisting of bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad. The World Test Champions will also look to find a way to counter England's 'Bazball' approach.

Toss Update

England wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 1st Ashes Test.

ENG vs AUS: Head-to-Head record

England and Australia have till now clashed with each other for the 'urn' 356 times in which England has won 110 matches whereas Australia has won 150 and 96 matches have ended in a 'draw'.

ENG vs AUS: Playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

ENG vs AUS: Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (wk)

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes (c), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, James Anderson, Nathan Lyon