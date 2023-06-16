MS Dhoni Spotted In Colorful Attire As He Gets Clicked With A Fan In Ranchi; See Pics

Why you're reading this: Chennai Super Kings captain and legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni created history by lifting the fifth title of the Indian Premier League and defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 by five wickets. Dhoni who retired from international cricket and is only seen playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings was in decent form with the bat in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. MSD came out to bat in the last few overs of the innings and used to play 5-10 balls and scored much needed runs at the end of CSK's innings. He also ensured that the team gets a good finish towards the end of the innings.

3 things you should know

MS Dhoni led CSK win fifth IPL title

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023

CSK is now the joint most successful IPL franchise along with Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni and his legacy in the Indian Premier League?

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is known to be one of the finest captains of the Indian Premier League and has taken the team to five tournament titles. Under the leadership of Dhoni CSK in 14 IPL appearances have qualified for the playoffs 12 times whereas they have also played the finals on ten occasions.

READ: 'There's space' CSK's star opener reveals why Super Kings stands out among other IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings had been in decent form in the Indian Premier League 2023 and were never dependent on the performances of individual players. MS Dhoni-led side had an inexperienced pace attack but still, the team was able to come out as the winners of the tournament and players like Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Tushar Deshpande, and Matheesha Pathirana.

READ: Harsha Bhogle is in awe of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni spotted in new 'avatar'

MS Dhoni is always known for the style statement that he shows off the field and is often seen in different hairstyles and attires. Dhoni was recently spotted with a fan along with his elder brother in Ranchi in which he is seen wearing a very appealing attire with floral design. The fans also compared Dhoni's outfit as similar to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

The images were uploaded on one of MS Dhoni's fanpage on Instagram, accompanied by the caption highlighting Dhoni's distinguished white beard and colourful outfit.

This is not the first time that Dhoni's bearded appearance has attracted attention. Prior to the IPL 2023, the CSK captain's bearded look had gone viral. However, he later shaved it off during the tournament and appeared significantly younger.