Ashes 2023: Will Labuschagne Play 2nd Test Match After Injury Scare? Coach Provides Update

Why you're reading this: The Australian cricket team got off to a winning start in the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 series after they defeated the host in the inaugural Test. The team would be looking to make a 2-0 lead in the series before they walk on the field in the second Test scheduled to be played from June 28, 2023.

3 things you need to know

The Aussies are 1-0 up in the five-match series

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the hero of the victory in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test

The English team on the other hand will also play with the same attacking approach in the second Test

Australia struck by a big blow ahead of the second Ashes 2023 Test

The Australian cricket team would be high on confidence after winning the first Ashes 2023 Test but are also struck by a big blow ahead of the second Test match. The number two Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been hit on his arm during the team's practice session on Saturday. As per reports from CODE Sports, Labuschagne was in pain after being struck on the hand.

READ MORE | West Indies vs Netherlands live streaming: When & where to watch ICC WC 2023 qualifier

Australia coach provides update on Marnus Labuschagne's injury

Amidst Marnus Labuschagne's injury scare, Australia's assistant coach Michael Di Venuto claimed as per Fox Sports that Labuschagne continued to bat after being hit on the arm and there is no major injury scare. Di Venuto said,

READ MORE | Chris Gayle completes home run with Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu'; Yuvraj Singh reacts

He kept on batting so he must have been fine. Otherwise, he would have gone out. He has a finger that has taken a few blows. I think he just got another one. He said it looks better because the blood has started flowing or something. If that's what you want, then it's understandable.

Marnus Labuschange didn't have a good outing in the first Test at Edgbaston and got out scores of 0 and 13 and could not execute a good performance. Apart from Labuschange, Steve Smith who had hit a ton against India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final also was dismissed cheaply in Birmingham.

The English team on the other hand would be looking to make a comeback in the second Test at Lord's starting from June 28, 2023, and level the series at 1-1.