Former English Cricketer Schools Ben Stokes Over Controversial Jonny Bairstow Dismissal

Australia's win over England in the 2nd Test did witness some controversial moments. The visitors have taken a 2-0 lead in the 5 match Test Ashes series. It remains to be seen whether they can register a comeback in the next match at Headingley. Australia are the defending champions of the coveted urn and haven't let England win the title for the past 8 years now.

Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England in the second innings with an excellent 155

James Anderson hasn't been able to deliver so far in Ashes 2023

Australia will retain the Ashes with another victory in the third Test

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal invites contrasting reactions

Former England pacer Steve Harmison claimed Alex Carey did the right thing by dislodging the stumps of Jonny Bairstow. The England wicket keeper ducked a Cameron Green bouncer and decided to leave his crease as he thought the umpire called it an over.

"Carey utilised the opportunity to remove the bells and later after a lengthy review by the third umpire, he was adjudged out. The incident sparked a lot of debate but during his conversation with Talksport, Harmison stated that Carey did the right thing.

It is yeah but he is out it's as simple as that. The spirit of the game it only works when the side you're on you feel hard done by. I love Jonny Bairstow but he made a mistake. He left his crease. You can't leave the crease. End of the over yes! The only thing from Ben Stokes' point of view when Ben was saying the spirit of the cricket had the umpire sort of called over and had he made the gesture to move away from the over. Then you've got a litttle bit of grey area. But the umpire stood still.

Steve Harmison backed australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey

"Jonny Bairstow was in his crease with both feet when Alex Carey let go of the ball. The ball was in mid-air when Bairstow left the crease. You can see he was in or whatever you want but at the end of the day he did it to Steve Smith. Smith was out of his crease when he was batting and Bairstow caught the ball, threw the ball to the stumps.", said Harmison while supporting his claims.

"That's exactly what Alex carey did. At the end of the day Bairstow should have never left his crease. He did it 3 or 4 times. So Carey decided to throw the ball to the stumps and he actualluy timed it perfectly." Harmison further added