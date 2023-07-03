'Stokes Will Never..': Rishi Sunak Gives 'unmissable' Verdict On Jonny Bairstow's Run-out

England crashed to another crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test at the Lord's. Despite Ben Stokes' brilliant innings, the home side failed to take up the advantage and now is trailing 0-2 in the five-match series. The third Test is scheduled to take place at Headingley from 6th July.

3 things you need to know

Australia have a definite edge in the five-match Test series with a 2-0 lead

Ben Stokes' excellent 155 went in vain as England choked under pressure

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal has kickstarted a big controversy

UK Prime Minister backs Ben Stokes' statement on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed Ben Stokes following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Test. Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and left the crease thinking the umpire called it an over.

Alex Carey who was behind the stumps took the opportunity to dislodge the stumps. Bairstow looked perplexed and had to return to the pavilion as the third umpire also approved of his transgression.

Read More: 'Same old Aussies': English media's brutal attack on Australia after Jonny Bairstow fiasco

Later when Ben Stokes was asked about the incident he replied, "I wouldn't do it to win a game.

Now, he has found another person who seems to have agreed with his opinion. Prime Minister's official spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the head of State.

“The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.But the game did provide an opportunity to see Ben Stokes at his best and it was an incredible test match. He has confidence that England will bounce back at Headingley (in the Third Test starting on Thursday).”

Read More: Bairstow dismissal: How hunter got hunted in Ashes, here's video of Jonny's trangressions

Rishi Sunak says Australia breached the 'spirit of cricket' line in 2nd Ashes Test

Further, when he was quizzed about whether Australia were out of line of the spirit of cricket he replied, "Yes."

The Prime Minister also lauded MCC's efforts to impose sanctions on the members who behaved badly with Usman Khawaja.

He further added, "He thinks it was right the MCC have taken swift action to suspend any member accused of poor behaviour."