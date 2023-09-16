Former English Skipper Highlights Massive Problem With Team India Ahead Of ODI World Cup

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to be held in India, starting next month. The tournament will be hosted across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. India will enter the 50-over event as favourites given the results of the last three World Cups, all won by the host nations. India have already announced their 15-member squad with Rohit Sharma as captain and Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

India for the first time will host the World Cup entirely in the country

India are one of the favourites to win this year's tournament

Nasser Hussain has highlighted a major flaw in the Indian team

Nasser Hussain points out a major issue in the Indian team

Former England captain Nasser Hussain pointed out a major issue in the Indian cricket team ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. In an interview with Sky Sports, Hussain mentioned that India is expected to be among the top contenders but emphasized a potential concern, noting that the Men in Blue currently lack all-rounders, specifically batters who can also bowl and bowlers with batting capabilities.

"If you look at the squad I mean they have got two of the greatest white ball batters, there has ever been in the game. Rohit Sharma with three double-hundreds in this format and Virat Kohli, a great player in any situation but the greatest player in a run chase you would want," Nasser Hussain said.

“You have got possibly one of the future greats in Shubman Gill, he is a real talent. Jasprit Bumrah coming back for them is an outstanding bonus because he bowls in all phases of the game. I think that batting line-up and the bowlers they have is right up there one of the best squads in the tournament,” he added.

"What they probably lack is if you look at their batters, their batters don’t bowl and their bowlers don’t bat. So it’s a different makeup to their side to maybe an England with all the all-rounders or Australia with all the all-rounders,” he said.

Team India's squad and fixtures

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

08-Oct-23 - India vs Australia - Chennai

11-Oct-23 - India vs Afghanistan - Delhi

14-Oct-23 - India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad

19-Oct-23 - India vs Bangladesh - Pune

22-Oct-23 - India vs New Zealand - Dharamsala

29-Oct-23 - India vs England - Lucknow

02-Nov-23 - India vs Sri Lanka - Mumbai

05-Nov-23 - India vs South Africa - Kolkata

12-Nov-23 - India vs Netherlands - Bengaluru

Image: AP