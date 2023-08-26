Former India Cricketer Outlines Distinct Parallel Between Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar

Ahead of the all-important India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, fans have begun their comparison between Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Indian batter Virat Kohli. Kohli is one of the greats of today's modern-day cricket and has been in world cricket for over a decade. All eyes will be locked on Team India's performance, as it will have an effect on the upcoming ODI World Cup.

3 things you need to know

The Asia Cup 2023 begins from August 30, 2023

Pakistan and Nepal will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament

Team India will kickstart its campaign in the multi-nation Asian tournament from Sept 2, 2023

ALSO READ | Ex-BCCI President unveils his ODI WC squad, omits a major player from his 15-man squad

Sanjay Manjrekar compares Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar

While speaking to Star Sports, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar compared Indian batter Virat Kohli to legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Manjrekar feels that Virat Kohli has had a brilliant international career, which will also be very brilliant for his longevity. Sanjay Manjrekar said:

Absolutely, and we can expect that to happen again. Just one thing that you know people like Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have had to deal with that they've had long careers and they sort of have spanned over 10-15 years and anytime there's been a rising star, he's been compared to a guy who's been in the race for a long time. So sometimes it can be a little unfair, but the greatness of these two guys is that they maintain that standard that the best performance of a rising player is equated with it.

ALSO READ | Josh Tongue pulled from England's T20I fixtures against New Zealand following injury

Asia Cup 2023 to be an opportunity for Team India ahead of ODI World Cup

The Asia Cup 2023 will be an excellent opportunity for Indian players to express themselves on the big stage and to prepare ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. Team India was knocked out in the super four stage of the tournament, after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will want to win their eighth Asia Cup and also carry on the performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Image: BCCI/AP