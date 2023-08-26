Josh Tongue pulled from England's T20I fixtures against New Zealand following injury

In a major setback, fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's T20I series against New Zealand. Chris Jordan has been named by the England Cricket as his replacement. The English cricket team is scheduled to host a four-match T20I series followed by a four-match ODI series.

Josh Tongue ruled out of New Zealand T20I series

Following his impressive spells against Ireland and Australia in red-ball cricket, Tongue was to be drafted into the white ball setup simultaneously keeping in mind the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The kind of injury has not been specified by the England board and thi means he will also not be available for Manchester Originals' eliminator against Southern Brave in the Hundred.

England issued a statement, "Get well soon,@JoshTongue Welcome,@CJordan Tongue has been ruled out of the Vitality IT20 Series against due to injury. Jordan, has been drafted into the squad for the four-match series."

The extent of his injury is not known, and it remains to be seen when the player returns to the England fold. The 1st T20I is set to be played at Chesterle-Street on 30th August.

England have been extra cautious with their bowling in limited overs and they are trying to add more bowlers to their pool to have a broad line of options. White ball captain Jos Buttler insisted they want to test some players to rectify their death bowling issues.

"Death bowling is obviously a big focus in short-form cricket and we want to see where certain people are at, and give them a chance. Of course, no one's ever ruled out, but in terms of needing extra motivation, every player should always be motivated in my eyes."

England's T20I squad against New Zealand

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.