Former India Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma's Future In Tests, 'Age Is Not On His Side'

Why you're reading this: As India gears up for the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, concerns remain regarding the team's direction in red-ball cricket. With the West Indies tour scheduled for next month, several former Indian cricketers and experts of the game are advocating for tough decisions to secure the team's future. They have been raising doubts about the prospects of some senior members of the current Test squad, including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane.

3 things you need to know

India recently lost the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia by 209 runs

This is the second successive WTC final India lost in the previous two cycles

Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, and Cheteshwar were all part of but failed to perform in both editions of the WTC finals

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Likely To Lead Team India In West Indies But Not Certain To Remain Test Skipper

Akash Chopra uncertain over Rohit Sharma's future as Test captain

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's Test cricket future, acknowledging that the Mumbai batsman could continue playing Tests even in 2025 if he had the desire to do so. However, Chopra noted that committing to six Test series over a two-year period is a significant length of time. He suggested that, given the current state of Indian cricket, Rohit may not be granted as many breaks as he had in the past.

Chopra emphasised Rohit as a capable captain and a skilled Test format batsman. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator admitted that the future is uncertain, questioning whether Rohit's circumstances and opportunities will remain the same. Chopra highlighted how Team India failed to win in two World Test Championship cycles and two finals, despite having the odds of Rohit and Virat on its side. He combined this with Rohit and Kohli's advancing age.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Hits Back At Rohit Sharma After His Preparatory Remark; 'The Choice Is Yours'

Rohit Sharma, who currently captains the Indian team in all three formats, will turn 38 when the ongoing WTC cycle concludes in 2025. Hence, the question arises whether it would be wise for him to continue his Test captaincy role. The ball is now firmly in the court of Indian selectors and head coach Rahul Dravid.

India begins WTC 2023-25 cycle with Tests against West Indies

India is scheduled to begin the 2023-25 cycle of the World Test Championship with a two-match series against the West Indies. The first Test will take place from July 12 to 16 in Dominica, while the second match will take place from July 20 to 24 in Trinidad. India will also play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies on the same tour.

Image: AP