Ravi Shastri Hits Back At Rohit Sharma After His Preparatory Remark; 'The Choice Is Yours'

This was India's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final

India's last success in an ICC even came back in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy

They haven't been able to claim an ICC trophy since then

Ravi Shastri hits back at Rohit Sharma's defence after WTC final loss

India's performance came under the scanner as their recent performances in overseas haven't been that good. Barring the series win against Australia, Indian batsmen have struggled away from home. Their glaring performances can clearly be judged as none of the players averaged more than 40 on foreign grounds.

Barring Cheteshwar Pujara, all the Indian players played their part in the IPL for their respective franchises and they had just more than a week to prepare for the WTC final.

But after the match, Rohit Sharma argued that they had 25-30 days of preparation the last time they visited England. Nullifying his claim Ravi Shastri stated that if the players need sufficient time for preparation they might have to consider excluding IPL from their calendar.

he said to Star Sports, "See, that's never going to happen. "Let's be realistic here. You're not going to get those 20 days. And if that's the case then you've got to miss IPL.

"So, the choice is yours and it's up to the establishment as well. I'm sure the BCCI will review this in the future, if a World Test Championship [final] is going to come after an IPL every time in the month of June, then for that season, if your team qualifies for the final, there should be certain clauses put to franchises."

India's decision to exclude Ravichandran Ashwin also came to haunt them back as it was suggested against a team which consisted a lot of left handers, the off spinner might have created a lot of troubles for the opponents.