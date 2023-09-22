India take on Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday. The Men In Blue will use this opportunity to prepare themselves for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. There were a number of surprising inclusions in the squad against Australia.

Will Ishan Kishan play in the World Cup?

A lot of permutations and combinations have been tried and the Indian batting order is yet to be fixed. There are confusions regarding the positions of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as both players are set to be included in the playing XI for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Aakash Chopra believes Ishan Kishan should bat in the middle order but he also claimed the Indian team will use both Kishan and Shubman Gill as openers.

Aakash Chopra lays out the perfect position for Ishan Kishan

On his YouTube channel, he said, "As Virat Kohli is not there, Shreyas Iyer can come in at No. 3. Ruturaj Gaikwad should open and Ishan Kishan should bat in the middle order. If he is needed during the World Cup, you would like to see him in the middle order. But I feel India will open with Ishan and Gill. They make reels together and are expected to put up good partnerships as well.

“If you have considered Ishan Kishan as the third opener [for the World Cup], then simply open with Ishan Kishan and forget it. It doesn't manner what he has done and what he has not. There is a possibility that he might not play and Suryakumar Yadav might come into the middle-order if there's an opening. But I firmly believe that there should not be too many changes in terms of spots.

"People who have to play at certain position, try and make them bat there only as much as possible. If not, only then shuffle the order.”

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami