Former Indian Player Explains Suryakumar And Ishan’s Absence From India’s ODI Playing XI

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif weighed his thoughts on star duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s absence from India’s playing XI in the ODI series vs Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket community was shocked to find on Thursday that the Men In Blue decided to bench Suryakumar and Ishan. Fans were miffed at the fact that Suryakumar hit a fabulous ton, worth 112* runs in 51 balls in his last international appearance, while Ishan amassed a sensational double century in his last ODI game.

Revealing his take on Rohit’s decision to play Shubman Gill ahead of the left-handed youngster, Kaif told Star Sports that the skipper is backing everyone who did well in the format for India. "It's a really tough one - Ishan + Surya or KL + Gill. I think Rohit Sharma has made it very clear as a captain. The boys have been playing for the last couple of years, they have been getting runs,” Kaif said.

'Ishan Kishan and Surya will tempt you because they are fantastic players'

“Last year Gill and KL Rahul played well. Shubman Gill is opening the innings and getting runs and KL Rahul is finishing the innings, the way he did in the last game - fantastic. What I like about Rohit Sharma is that he is very clear in his thoughts. He (Rohit) is not going flashy. Ishan Kishan and Surya will tempt you because they are fantastic players but he knows that he needs to give his players a long run, that's why Gill and KL are playing," he added.

Rohit’s decision to play Gill and KL has turned out to be beneficial for the team. The 23-year-old hit 70 odd runs in the first ODI against the Lankan side as India won the match by 67 runs. In the second ODI, Rahul played a gritty knock of 64 runs in 103 balls that led Men In Blue to a four-wicket win.

Men In Blue squad for India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

India’s full squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh