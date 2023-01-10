Watch: Video Of Rohit Sharma Comforting Crying Fan In Assam Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on January 10, Tuesday, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Several senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the squad for the ODI series, after being rested for the recently concluded T20I series that India won 2-1 under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Meanwhile, in a video currently making rounds on social media, captain Rohit can be seen comforting a young fan who cries uncontrollably upon seeing the cricketer.

In the video, Rohit can be seen interacting with the fans at the stadium, before wiping off tears from the kid’s face and spending some time with him. The 35-year-old cricketer is considered to be one of the best opening batters of all time and is also a favorite among cricket fans in India. Here’s a look at the adorable video which was shared on Twitter.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati.



Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023

Upon noticing the video, Indian cricket fans were left in awe of Rohit’s gesture to comfort the young crying fan. Twitter was flooded with messages for the Indian skipper, hailing him for being a crowd favorite. Check out the best reactions on the video of Rohit comforting the crying fan.

Team India switches on ODI mode, keeping World Cup in mind

Having won the T20I series against Sri Lanka, India will now switch to the ODI mode, keeping in mind the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The prestigious tournament is scheduled to be held later this year in India. The three-match ODI series against the Lankan side will be India’s first 50-over assignment since suffering a 1-2 ODI series loss to Bangladesh in December 2022.

India vs Sri Lanka three-match ODI series: Full Schedule

IND vs SL 1st ODI at Barsapara Stadium, Assam on Tuesday, January 10

IND vs SL 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday, January 12

IND vs SL 3rd ODI at Greenfield Stadium, Kerala on Sunday, January 15

Men In Blue squad for India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

India’s full squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.