Why Was Gill Chosen Over Ishan Kishan In 1st ODI Vs Sri Lanka? Read Ex-cricketer's Theory

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became one of the major talking points for the cricketing world on Tuesday, but not for something that he did on the field. The 24-year-old was benched by Team India for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, despite having scored a double century in his last international appearance. Indian cricket fans were miffed at the fact that Shubman Gill was chosen in the playing XI, ahead of the double-centurion.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar passed his verdict on the topic after India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports, about Shubman’s inclusion in the team over Ishan, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “It was a tough call and they went with someone who has had long-term success. Ishan Kishan hit a double hundred in his last ODI match but nothing much before that.”

"It is about confidence for Shubman"

“Now just imagine Shubman Gill's position. He looked in good form and got a good score, but he will have to keep repeating that forever, because the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan are waiting for a chance. It is about confidence for Shubman, who looks the most comfortable in the ODI format, and maybe India might push him to play more and more in the format,” the former India cricketer added.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hit a 143-run stand for the 1st wicket

It is pertinent to mention that Gill had a good outing while opening India’s batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma during the 1st ODI. The duo hit a 143-run stand for the 1st wicket, before Gill’s dismissal for 70 runs off 60 balls. The 23-year-old smashed a total of 11 fours during his innings at a strike rate of 116.67.

On the other hand, Rohit went on to amass 83 runs off 67 balls before his dismissal in the 24th over. Former skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 73rd international century and 45th ODIs. Having hit a century against Bangladesh in his last ODI appearance, the 34-year-old scored 113 runs off 87 balls with 12 fours and one six at a strike rate of 129.89. Courtesy of the top order’s effort, India scored 373/7 in the first innings, before restricting the visitors to 306/8 in the second innings to clinch the victory.