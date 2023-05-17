Former Mumbai Indians Star Recalls Rare Incident Of Rahul Dravid Getting Angry In IPL 2014

The 2014 Indian Premier League witnessed an exhilarating climax to the Mumbai Indians’ quest for a playoff spot. In their final league match, the Mumbai Indians faced off against the Rajasthan Royals in a virtual knockout match, with the winner securing a place in the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals set a formidable target of 189/4 in 20 overs. However, due to net run rate calculations, MI needed to chase the target in a mere 14.3 overs.

In a thrilling pursuit, the Mumbai Indians successfully chased the target, albeit at the last ball of the innings. Aditya Tare’s massive six off the last delivery propelled Mumbai Indians to a score of 195/3. Since net run rate calculations consider the final score and not the target, the Mumbai Indians secured their spot in the playoffs. Tare’s six not only held tremendous significance but also evoked a significant reaction from Rahul Dravid, who was the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Known for his composure, Dravid could not hide his emotions on this occasion. In a rare moment of visible frustration, he stood up and threw his cap away in utter disbelief after Tare’s six. However, Dravid quickly regained his composure and promptly picked up his cap. Tare reminisced about the memorable six that propelled MI into the playoffs and spoke about Dravid’s reaction. Tare revealed that although he didn’t witness Dravid’s angry reaction, he had heard about it from others.

"I didn't see that at the time (Dravid's angry reaction), but I've heard it from everyone,'we saw Rahul Dravid getting angry because of you'," Tare recalled as he talked about the moment on Star Sports. "Before that delivery, they thought they had qualified, because the scores were tied. Their dugout seemed pretty happy. But then we got the news that we have another ball to secure a playoff berth, only if we get boundary. First we thought we hit a six, but then, we realised we needed a four. But by then, I already had made my mind up to hit a six," Tare added.

How did Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2014 playoffs?

Before that delivery, Rajasthan Royals believed they had secured their playoff berth as the scores were tied. Their dugout appeared jubilant. However, the Mumbai Indians received the news that they had another ball to play to secure a playoff spot, but they needed a boundary. Initially, they thought a six would be enough, but they later realized they required a four. But Tare had already decided to hit a six.

Despite the qualification, Mumbai Indians faced defeat in the eliminator match against the Chennai Super Kings in the playoffs. Ultimately, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the champs of the IPL 2014 season, defeating Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the final.

