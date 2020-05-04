Kuldeep Yadav Talks About Dream Delivery That Bamboozled Babar Azam In World Cup 2019

Kuldeep Yadav revealed how he had bowled that dream delivery to get rid of Pakistani batting sensation Babar Azam during the 2019 World Cup group game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Chasing a stiff target of 338 to win their maiden World Cup match against the Men In Blue, Babar, and opener Fakhar Zaman had stitched a 100-plus run stand for the second wicket partnership and once both batsmen were dismissed in quick successions, the Champions Trophy holders lost their way in the run chase as India registered an 89-run (DLS Method) win.

'That was something special': Kuldeep Yadav

During a recent interview with a cricket website, the bowler went on to say that it was something different when the spinner’s ball drifted that way and went through and then it hit the stumps. Recalling that dream delivery, the wrist-spinner further added that the ball turned to come inside.

The youngster further added that sometimes one as a spinner he wonders how he was able to do that and that too with a white-ball and not a red-ball as a white-ball does not even turn much.

Watch the video of that dream delivery right here:

Kuldeep on his maiden Test match

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Kuldeep went on to reveal that he was told by Kumble that he would be playing the fourth and final Test match against Australia at Dharamshala in 2017. Yadav then recalled that a day before the match, the spin legend had approached him and told him that he will be playing the match, but the chinaman bowler had to take five wickets.

The frontline spinner then mentioned that after pausing for a second, he accepted the challenge and at the same time, while he was receiving his Test cap from the former spinner and current commentator, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had given him some advice which he could not heed to as he was completely blank at the time.

