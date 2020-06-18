Former Pakistan Skipper Picks The Number One Batsmen In World, Says 'nobody Can Match Him'

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan believes that there is no match to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in today's time. Sarfaraz, who has been called for the upcoming tour to England, stated that there is 'no doubt' that Kohli is the number one batsman across the globe. He also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for his 'great timing.'

In an interview with CricTracker, the wicketkeeper-batsman stated that there is no doubt that Virat Kohli is the best batsman today, however, he added that when he is behind the wickets he feels Rohit Sharma has great timing, despite the fact that the vice-captain does not have many runs in Tests. Sarfaraz added that the number one player in the world is Virat Kohli and 'nobody can match him.'

'Hopeful of comeback'

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has made a surprise comeback nearly eight months after his ouster, has said that the PCB left it to the players to make the final call on travelling to England for the Test and T20 series. “PCB CEO, Wasim Khan spoke individually to each player and made it clear that if we had any reservations about going to England in the COVID-19 situation, we should let him know without any fear. He left the final call to us and obviously all of us must have spoken to our families before deciding to go,” he said in a media interaction on Saturday.

“Obviously it is difficult to make a comeback after you have once been a regular member of the team and then dropped. “But I think the good thing is soon after I was dropped I got busy playing in domestic cricket and then the Pakistan Super League and that helped me a lot to keep my focus on cricket and not let negativity enter my mind," he said.

