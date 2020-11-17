Former Ranji Trophy Cricketer Arrested For Attempt To Extort Hyderabad Businessman

Former Andhra Pradesh cricketer B Nagaraju was arrested for trying to dupe a businessman by impersonating as a personal assistant of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. The local police revealed some details of the same on Monday night.

Former Ranji Trophy player again involved in an extortion crime?

Hyderabad Police released a statement that revealed how B Nagaraju tried to extort from the management of a top drugs and pharmaceuticals company. The former Andhra Pradesh Ranji player posed as PA of the Minister and tried to extort money from a wealthy businessman.

Also Read England's Tour Of Pakistan Set To Be Postponed To October Next Year

Surprisingly, the former Ranji Trophy player has not been accused of a crime for the first time, The 25-year-old , who hails from the Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh has also been previously arrested in seven cases that spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, one of them being in 2019 when he impersonated the former BCCI chairperson of selectors, MSK Prasad to similarly extort money.

Also Read India Vs Australia 2020: Glenn McGrath Makes Pre-series Prediction On Cheteshwar Pujara

While revealing the details of the recent incident, Hyderabad Police revealed that the cricketer made a phone call on November 7. During the call, he posed as the personal assistant (PA) of Rama Rao and talked with the management of a Hyderabad-based Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Company.

Also Read MS Dhoni Should NOT Be Retained In Dream11 IPL 2021 Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra

While speaking with the management of the company, B Nagaraju tried to spread fake news and told them that the Pollution Control Board was going to issue a notice that will lead to the closure of their factory. Trying to spread tension and panic into the company, he later revealed how he can help them with this sudden problem by giving him ₹15 lakh as his fee for the same.

The Hyderabad Police added how they laid a trap and apprehended the accused after the company filed a complaint regarding the same. The accused had reportedly broken the Guinness World Record a few years ago for playing 82 hours of non-stop cricket.

Ranji Trophy 2020-21 season update

The 2020-21 Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to start on January 1, 2021. 38 teams participated in the tournament last year which span across 9 December 2019 – 13 March 2020. It also saw Saurashtra lift their first Ranji title after defeating Bengal in the Ranji Trophy finals. Jaydev Undakat was Saurrastra’s star player as the bowler broke several records with his excellent performances in the championshjip last year. Earlier this year, it was also reported that Ranji Trophy could be the only domestic cricket tournament to be conducted amidst the pandemic.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav Criticised On Twitter For Liking Controversial Tweet On Virat Kohli

IMAGE CREDIT: ICC

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.