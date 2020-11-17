Suryakumar Yadav Criticised On Twitter For Liking Controversial Tweet On Virat Kohli

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav was in blistering form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander scored consistent runs for Mumbai and was one of their standout performers of the season. While Yadav made the headlines during the Dream11 IPL 2020 for all the right reasons, he is now in the news for liking a controversial tweet which took a dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli, as well as, the selectors.

Netizens bash Suryakumar Yadav for liking a tweet mocking Virat Kohli

In the tweet, the user took a shot at Kohli and the selectors for how the recent Rohit Sharma injury controversy turned out. When the India squads for Australia 2020 tour were selected last month, Rohit was excluded from all three squads because of a hamstring injury. However, to everyone's surprise, Rohit returned to play for Mumbai and led them their fifth IPL title. Later, the selectors included Rohit in the Test squad while resting him from the limited-overs squads to ensure that he is fully fit.

Hey @surya_14kumar , these things won't even help you a bit, I don't think you will get chance for playing in Indian squad from now. Shame On You! https://t.co/YpFzLEdnLu — Not Anshuman's lenses are broken (@AnshumaNot) November 16, 2020

Yadav liking the controversial tweet didn't go down well with fans on Twitter as they slammed the right-hander. Several reactions poured in as fans even claimed that the 30-year old won't get an opportunity to play for Team India anytime soon. Some fans also dragged Rohit Sharma's name into the matter. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Lick your Captain @ImRo45 boots

S*le magne @surya_14kumar

You won't select for Indian Team Forever hope @BCCI see this 🤬🤬 — SURAJ (@Suraj_suri_12) November 16, 2020

I have some respect on him even after staring scene... Now he's insecure as your idol... — ABK morningstar (@ABKhebbalu007) November 16, 2020

In Tamil there is one word called salli paya which means guy who does useless things @surya_14kumar is one of those and his skipper is leading that salli guys pack👌🏻 — Roger_Virat (@RogerVirat) November 16, 2020

A player should not do that, even if he has grudge on anyone or likes anyone more than other, I am not saying about virat only — Aniket Roy (@AniketR25368385) November 16, 2020

@surya_14kumar keep dreaming....with this behaviour u can't even get a spot in the team — SarkaruVaari_Paata ♥️🔥 (@satvikbolisetti) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Yadav was in red-hot form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored runs galore for the franchise. The right-hander played a crucial role in helping Mumbai qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Despite being in stunning form, he was overlooked by the selectors from India squad for Australia 2020, which led to a massive uproar.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman scored 480 runs in 16 matches at a stunning average of 40.00 and strike-rate of 145.01. He also ended as the third-highest run-scorer for his side behind Ishan Kishan (516) and Quinton de Kock (503).

