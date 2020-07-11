FPC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Finnish Pakistani Club will face GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in the league game of the Finnish T20 League 2020 on Saturday, July 11. The FPC vs GHG Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The FPC vs GHG Dream11 match will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). Here is our FPC vs GHG Dream11 team and FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction along with the FPC vs GHG Dream11 top picks.

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction and Finnish Premier League T20 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground. Let'a take a look at FPC vs GHG Dream11 top picks and match prediction.

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: FPC vs GHG Dream11 team from squads

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: FPC Probable XI

Waseem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Naufal Khalid, Rehman Abdul, Subah Sadaqat, Aqib Qureshi, Adil Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Tariq Sarfaraz, Jaree Junbah, Shahid Sarfaraz.

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHG Probable XI

Ali Masood, Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Shahid Gondal, Simranjit Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Muhamamd Junaid Khan.

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: FPC vs GHG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Simranjit Brar (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Saif-ur-Rehman, Subah Sadaqat, Waseem Qureshi

All-rounders: Ahmad Jaleel (Captain), Bilal Khan, Mohammad Tariq Sarfaraz

Bowlers: Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Jaree Junbah, Irfan Yousefzai

FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction

GHG start off as favourites to win the FPC vs GHG live match.

Please note that the above FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, FPC vs GHG Dream11 team and FPC vs GHG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The FPC vs GHG Dream11 team, FPC vs GHG Dream11 top picks and FPC vs GHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: FINLAND CRICKET INSTAGRAM