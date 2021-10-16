From Dale Steyn To Shane Watson, Star-studded Commentary Panel For T20 WC Announced

The much-awaited T20 World Cup will kickstart from October 17 in the UAE and the ICC has released the list of commentators who will be spreading the magic of words in the marquee tournament. Former cricketers like Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, Darren Sammy, and more will be joining the star-studded commentary panel when the tournament returns after 5 years on Sunday.

As per the ICC's official release, the stellar commentary line-up includes the last captain to hold aloft the Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Daren Sammy, who will be joined by former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, and a host of other experienced broadcasters like Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, and Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Danny Morrison, Mark Nicholas, Niall O'Brien and Alan Wilkins.

'Twenty20 cricket provides maximum thrills to fans,' Darren Sammy

On his inclusion in the star-studded commentary panel, Darren Sammy in an official release said, "Twenty20 cricket provides maximum thrills to fans and it's no wonder that it is considered to be the vehicle for the growth of the game worldwide. Believe me, there are no easy games in this tournament and it has been nothing less than a dream for me to lift the trophy twice for my team. I still back the West Indies to defend their title but I really wish all the teams the very best. It will be a great pleasure being in the commentary box this time."

South Africa's former speedster Dale Steyn too expressed his jubilation on his inclusion in the T20 World Cup commentary panel and said in an official release, "It's an honour to be part of the commentary team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and a pleasure to be watching all the action from close quarters. The game has changed a lot in recent times and there is some really exciting talent out there waiting to make its mark. I am sure there are lots of explosive performances and close finishes in store. I can't really pick a team to win it yet, and that is what makes the tournament all that more exciting - all the unpredictability, along with the anticipation."

'This is going to be a massive tournament,' says Nasser Hussain

Furthermore, England's former skipper Nasser Hussain too expressed his excitement for the T20 World Cup and said, "This is going to be a massive tournament with the world's top players in action in the fastest evolving format of the international game. Not only do we get to see the leading teams, but we also get a chance to see the emerging teams fancying their chances in the T20 format. I can't wait for the tournament to begin and I'll enjoy working on these mouth-watering contests."

T20 World Cup

After a long gap of almost 5 years, ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 has been scheduled this year. The tournament commences on October 17, 2021, and the finale is slated to happen on November 14, 2021. The tournament will be played in UAE and Oman considering the COVID-19 situation and the possibility of a third wave in India. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament which will be played in two rounds. Further, the first round will be played between 8 teams which will be divided into two groups i.e., Group A and Group B. Later, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the next round which is Super 12s joining the eight top-ranked T20I sides.

