Ahead of the start of the WTC final between India-Australia, let's pay heed to some of the important facts associated with the epic clash scheduled to start from June 7, 2023. The match will be played at the Oval pitch and the winnner will receive the eminent Test mace, along with a whopping financial sum. How much? You'll know that as you would progress through this write-up.

Without any further ado, let's start with all the prerequisites that you must know before you reach the venue of the match or turn on your screens. From the ball that will be utilized throughout the 5 days, to what will happen in case the Test ends up in a stalemate? Know everything.

What ball will they play with in the final?

Like the last WTC final, played in 2021, this time as well, it will be the Dukes ball that will be used in the match.

What happens if the Test is drawn or tied?

If all the days exhaust and still no team comes on top, i.e., the match ends up in a draw, then in that case the conventional rule will apply. In that scenario, both Australia and India will share the WTC trophy for the 2021-23 cycle. The trophy will be shared.

Have they played any Tests at The Oval in June?

This will be the first occasion when The Oval will be hosting a Test in June. The earliest a Test has started there during the English summer is July 8 in 1982, when England drew against India, as Ian Botham scored a double-century.

What is the reserve day rule?

There will be a reserve day for the WTC final. However, it will only be used if there have been five days of regular play missed due to inclement weather, they are unable to make up for it in those five days, and no decision has been made by the end of day five. Day 1 and Day 4 of the 2019–21 WTC final were totally rained out, and the match finally moved onto the reserve day.

What's the weather forecast?

London is expected to stay mostly sunny through the first three days and the fifth day of the WTC final. However, some rain is expected on day four. The reserve day, should it come into play, is also expected to have clear weather.

What is the prize money that WTC winner will get?

The winners will not only be awarded the Test mace, but will also get a prize of $1.6 million. The runners-up will go home with $800,000.