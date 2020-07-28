From Getting Hit For 6 Sixes To 500 Test Scalps: Netizens Laud Broad's Incredible Journey

From being dropped in the first match of the series to being named the 'Player of the Series,' Stuart Broad has been instrumental for England in lifting the Wisden Trophy. The English speedster achieved a spectacular feat of the fifth day of the final test as he picked up his 500th Test wicket. Broad became the seventh cricketer to achieve the feat and the fourth speedster to do so.

Upon achieving the feat, Broad sent Twitter into a major throwback as fans got nostalgic over his illustrious journey so far. Broad was dented with a massive blow in his early days as he was hit for six sixes by India's Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. However, the speedster's perseverance and determination helped him make a name for himself, pushing him even further as he picked his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday, inducting himself in an elite list. Here are a few of the reactions:

This doesn't happen overnight! This shows @StuartBroad8 commitment to a process! Discipline and Patience will fetch you anything and here is the man teaching us all! Elite and Legend. #ENGvsWI 500 TEST WICKETS! REMEMBER THE NAME @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/5UMPKoJ4Lr — Srikanth (@sriikaaa) July 28, 2020

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 for your 500 test wickets🎯

From that dazed face in Durban 2007 to this beaming smile, you have travelled a lot and toiled hard💯

Great job Mate@englandcricket #Broad500 — Abhinay Thakur🍂🌠 (@Bearded_Bowler) July 28, 2020

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

What a moment for @StuartBroad8😍



Stuart Broad joins the elite list now.



500 TEST WICKETS FOR STUART BROAD!#ENGvsWI pic.twitter.com/c017dJAzKp — Ayush Gangwar (@mr_gangwar_) July 28, 2020

The most important thing about time is that its change..... from being hit for 666666 to 500 test wickets...Chmapion stuff!!! @StuartBroad8 https://t.co/6YI64T4KiS — Jaydeep Gami (@jaydeepgami) July 28, 2020

'It feels very special'

Broad, after being presented with the Player of the Series award, expressed that he feels special and that has done some technical work that makes him feel in a great rhythm. "Very special. When you get milestones, you want them to lead to match wins and series wins. So it feels very special today. Haven't ever really set any targets on that front Have learnt a huge amount through my career. Have done some technical work that makes me feel in great rhythm right now. The competition keeps everyone performing. We've got a real battery of fast bowlers at the minute," the speedster remarked.

England clinch Wisden Trophy

After being one down in the first series post the COVID-forced break, England came back stronger to win two matches on the trot and lift the Wisden Trophy. The decider at Old Trafford witnessed the loss of a day due to rain even as Windies' chances of winning the series looked bleak. England put up a mammoth total of 399 for the hosts to chase, but the pacers led by Broad never let Windies get ahead. Root and his men clinched a comfortable victory with 269 runs in the final test and are set to face Pakistan next.

"The last two weeks have been excellent. Have set out the gameplan and executed it. This game with the ball we were outstanding. You look at the talent among those guys, you feel they can exploit the surfaces around the world. For him (Broad) to come back and make the impact in these two games is testament to how good a player he has been. Runs in the first innings, 500 wickets, it's a phenomenal achievement. The sort of player he is, he wants to be a part of the big occasion. More than anything he grabs the big moments in series," the English skipper said.

