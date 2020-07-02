James Anderson Seen With New, Post-COVID Wicket-taking Celebration; Watch Video

England Cricket took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a video of veteran pacer James Anderson's latest wicket-taking celebration during their intra-squad match. Team Stokes and Team Buttler are currently playing against each other after cricket action resumed in England post-COVID-19.

England vs West Indies 2020: James Anderson's latest wicket-taking celebration

In the latest video, James Anderson is seen using only elbow contacts and giving smiles after picking up a wicket. James Anderson, after trapping Joe Denly (48) LBW, celebrated the wicket with elbow dabs despite wicket-keeper Ben Foakes raising his hands for high-five celebration. Here's the James Anderson celebration after taking a wicket

England vs West Indies 2020: James Anderson wickets

James Anderson, who is playing for Team Stokes in the practice game, bowled 18 overs and returned with figures of 2 for 49. Joe Denly and Dan Lawrence were the two Anderson wickets on Wednesday. Apart from sharing the video of Anderson wickets, ECB also posted an image of the pacer where he is seen using hand sanitisers multiple times during the course of the day.

England vs West Indies 2020: Ben Stokes on his style of cricket and England captaincy

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was recently appointed skipper, has said that his style of playing will not change even if he has the additional responsibility as the skipper. While talking to BBC, Ben Stokes said that he always attempts to generate positivity, with both bat and ball and that he will continue to do so if handed over the reins of the side in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Talking about leading the England side in the 1st Test, Stokes said that it as a huge honour to become the captain of England and he was looking forward to the stint despite being aware that it was just for one game in the absence of skipper Joe Root.

England vs West Indies 2020: Jofra Archer looking to make an impact in intra-squad match

Jofra Archer, who is currently representing the Jos Buttler side in the intra-squad match, will be looking to put up a solid performance ahead of the first Test against West Indies. Archer recently joined the squad after his two rounds of coronavirus tests returned negative.

England vs West Indies 2020 schedule

England is scheduled to take on West Indies in a three-match Test series set to be played in a bio-secure environment. Both England and West Indies teams have completed the mandatory isolation period and then proceeded towards resuming full-fledged training behind closed doors. The first Test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third Tests will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24.

(IMAGE: ENGLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)